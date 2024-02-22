NS Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.11. The company had a trading volume of 238,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.09. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

