NS Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.43. 981,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,167. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.