Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

