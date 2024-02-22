Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

NCDL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

