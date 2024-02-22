Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 188.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUEM opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

