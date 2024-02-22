OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.48.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
