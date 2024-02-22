Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPI opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.
Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
