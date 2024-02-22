Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

