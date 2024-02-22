Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance
OPI stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.
Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
