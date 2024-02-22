Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several brokerages have commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday.

OLPX stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

