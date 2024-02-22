Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,343,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $424.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.93 and its 200-day moving average is $403.15.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.