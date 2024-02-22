Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.36. Approximately 198,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 742,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

