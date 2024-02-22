OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

OLO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 1,836,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,774. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.24.

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

