ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.57.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of OGS opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

