ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,749. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

