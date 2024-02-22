Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 384,836 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 611.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

