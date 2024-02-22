Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,299,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.