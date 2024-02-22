Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.29 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,923,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

