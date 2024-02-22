Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,898,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.91. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $269.35.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

