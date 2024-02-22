Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

BHF stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

