Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after buying an additional 188,266 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after buying an additional 106,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 259,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.2 %

BKH opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

