Opera (OPRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Opera Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 307,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.76. Opera has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Opera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

