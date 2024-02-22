Opera (OPRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Opera Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 307,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.76. Opera has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.
Opera Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Opera
- What is a Dividend King?
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.