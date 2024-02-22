OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.