Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

VEEV traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.02. 266,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.06. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

