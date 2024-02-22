Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,395 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 9,239,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,729. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

