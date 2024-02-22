Optiver Holding B.V. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,641,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 66,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. 10,296,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,903,797. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

