Optiver Holding B.V. Reduces Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,161 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 173.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
SNN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 332,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
