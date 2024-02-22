Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 41,956 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,802,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,291,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RTO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 478,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

