Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 52,687 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,687 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in TIM were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TIM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 78.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,785,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 786,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TIM by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 276,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

TIM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. TIM’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

