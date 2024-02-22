Ordinals Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $65.05 or 0.00126047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $141.45 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 64.6119372 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $154,080,657.46 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

