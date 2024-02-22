Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,962 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

