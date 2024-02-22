Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $420.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.00. 4,654,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.39 and its 200-day moving average is $275.50. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

