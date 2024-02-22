Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.75. 6,336,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,748. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.39.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

