Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.95.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 236 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.