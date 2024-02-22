Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Zoe Howorth Buys 6,541 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Howorth purchased 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £41,796.99 ($52,627.79).

LON PAG opened at GBX 643 ($8.10) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 678.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 559.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

