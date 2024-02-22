Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.11

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 13683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 470,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

