Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $655.17. The company had a trading volume of 711,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.81. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

