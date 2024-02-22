Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $587.06. 1,565,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $597.00. The company has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.05 and a 200 day moving average of $455.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.