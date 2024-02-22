Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 502 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $177.81. 954,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $177.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

