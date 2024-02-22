Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 598 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 136,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,332. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $110.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

