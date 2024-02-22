Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 61.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,616,000 after purchasing an additional 97,546 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 44.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $3,782,000.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.69. 190,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.85. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $411.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

