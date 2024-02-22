Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,553,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 386,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.18. 69,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.