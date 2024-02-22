Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.14. 716,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

