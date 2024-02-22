Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,650,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,331,656. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $439.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

