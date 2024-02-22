Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 449,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,254. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

