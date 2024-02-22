Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.39% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.91. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04.

