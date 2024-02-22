Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3,068.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.48. 22,117,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,581,859. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.