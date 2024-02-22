Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 6.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 10,067 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.