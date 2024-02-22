Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,921. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

