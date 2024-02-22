Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.66. 60,310,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,753,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

