Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.59. 37,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

